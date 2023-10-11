Watch Now
Analyzing Reich's comments on Panthers' ownership
Dan Patrick weighs in on recent comments made by Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich regarding how involved team owner David Tipper is in decisions for the franchise.
Impact of NFL’s helmet rule on game’s outcome
Following the Week 5 contests between the Chiefs-Vikings and Ravens-Steelers, Mike Florio unpacks the rule about NFL players removing their helmet in the field of play.
Vikings get glimpse of life without Jefferson
In the wake of Justin Jefferson being placed on IR due to a hamstring injury, Mike Florio wonders whether the star WR's absence will prompt the Vikings to either formalize a deal or rely on others like Jordan Addison.
Rodgers continues to poke at Pfizer, Kelce
Mike Florio dives into the latest remarks made by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers where he called Pfizer a corrupt company and challenged Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to a vaccine debate.
Goodell’s contract extension still not finalized
Mike Florio dives into the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell contract extension that was reported to be done months ago but still not finalized ahead of next week's quarterly owners' meeting.
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the emergence of Jets running back Breece Hall and whether or not Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis should remain in your lineups.
Jaguars at disadvantage vs. Colts in Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 6 betting lines and share why the Colts hold a slight advantage over the Jaguars heading into their Week 6 matchup.
Ride Jaguars’ Lawrence against Colts in Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew play a game of "Keep it open or Close it out" with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Bills RB James Cook and several other players.
How Richardson’s injury affects Colts in fantasy
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the injury to Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and how it could impact the roster moving forward.
How Kelce, Watson injuries impact fantasy rosters
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the injuries to Travis Kelce and Deshaun Watson and how they could impact fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6.
Could 2023 be year to redefine OPOY, MVP awards?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the latest Offensive Player of the Year odds from Draftkings Sportsbook, hopeful that 2023 could be the year to redefine what the award (and the MVP award) mean.
How Purdy dissected Cowboys’ defense in Week 5
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a closer look at Brock Purdy's passing chart from Week 5 against the Cowboys and shed light into how he thrives in Kyle Shanahan's offense.