Analyzing Smith's puzzling approach with Robinson
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty discuss Arthur Smith's approach to Bijan Robinson's illness, Trevor Lawrence's comments on Pittsburgh's 'Terrible Towels' and more.
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the Bills' win over the Buccaneers Thursday night, including the strong play of Josh Allen against a Bucs team that is trending downwards.
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Tyrod Taylor is set to make his third start of the season vs. the New York Jets so Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the backup QB's positive impact on the Giants' receiving corps.
Will we see non-QB NFL MVP, Heisman winners again?
Dan Patrick & Co. debate whether we'll see a non-quarterback win the NFL MVP award or college football's Heisman Trophy in the near future.
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through the Week 8 matchups with the highest spreads, and explain why they are high on RBs Travis Etienne and Breece Hall.
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to unpack his Week 8 Regression Files, where he expects positive regression from Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Mixon and negative regression from Derek Carr and Taysom Hill.
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Austin Ekeler's potential vs. the Bears and discuss the key fantasy players in Bears-Chargers, Patriots-Dolphins and Chiefs-Broncos..
What Hill’s return means for fantasy managers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down what Tyreek Hill saying he will play vs. the Patriots in Week 8 means for fantasy managers.
49ers need defense to step up with Purdy uncertain
Mike Florio and Peter King share why the 49ers must 'ride their defense' with Brock Purdy’s Week 8 status uncertain due to a concussion.
Show Me Something Week 8: Howell, Carr, Ridder
Mike Florio and Peter King run through which players and coaches they need to see something out of in Week 8 including Sam Howell, Derek Carr and Panthers OC Thomas Brown.
King ‘applauds’ Jets’ Wilson for year-three growth
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Week 8's Jets-Giants matchup, discussing Zach Wilson's maturation and how expectations for QBs have drastically changed over time.
Watson trade is ‘knocking on disaster’s door’
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss if the Cleveland Browns have been fleeced so far on their trade for Deshaun Watson after injuries and underwhelming production.