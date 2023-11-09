Watch Now
Analyzing Tomlin's 'pebble in the shoe' comments
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter expand their minds by pondering the significance behind Arthur Smith shaving his moustache, Mike Tomlin's response to George Pickens and Matt Eberflus' comments on Justin Fields.
Eli Manning: Peyton stole ‘Omaha’ call from me
Eli Manning tells Dan Patrick about being recruited by Mike Leach, how Peyton's famous "Omaha" audible call actually came from Eli first, trash-talking his brother and more.
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into the Week 10 Monday matchup between the Denver Broncos and the four-loss Buffalo Bills whose playoff hopes are in danger if they add too many more to that tally.
Berry’s Week 10 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Watson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 10 Love/Hate list, including Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Sam Howell and Deshaun Watson.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Panthers vs. Bears
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview fantasy storylines for TNF's Panthers vs. Bears game, including taking the over on Bryce Young's passing yards and expecting turnovers from Tyson Bagent.
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10’s best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio agree on the Steelers improving to 6-3, the Cowboys covering the spread vs. the Giants and more in their NFL Week 10 best bets.
Berry’s Week 10 WR Love/Hate: Metcalf, Cooper lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 10, including DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Amari Cooper.
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
The Jets and Raiders have plenty to play for when they meet in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football, creating plenty of intrigue in Las Vegas between two evenly matched football teams.
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Week 10 matchup between the Commanders and Seahawks, and analyze the recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball for Seattle.
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
The Giants playing against the Cowboys in Dallas features the biggest spread not only of the week, but of the season, and Mike Florio anticipates the contest to be as ugly as predicted, while Chris Simms isn't so sure.
Berry’s Week 10 RB Love/Hate: Pollard, Ford lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 10, led by Tony Pollard, Breece Hall, and Jerome Ford.
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview what should be a showcase of two dynamic offenses when the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.