Assessing Belichick's future with the Patriots
Tom Curran joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots following back-to-back blowout losses.
Patrick: Purdy is putting up ‘MVP-like numbers’
Dan Patrick recaps Week 5 in the NFL and explains why Brock Purdy deserves more credit for what he's doing on the field with the San Francisco 49ers.
Cowher shares his biggest concerns for Patriots
Bill Cowher joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his opinion on certain NFL coaching decisions, where the New England Patriots go from here, and more.
Berry eyes Doubs, Love as best bets for GB-LV
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their best bets for Monday night's matchup between the Packers and Raiders, eyeing a trio of Packers and a defensive prop on the Raiders' side.
Berry’s Packers vs. Raiders fantasy preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the top fantasy storylines for Monday night's Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Berry’s Week 5 Sunday scaries: Jackson, Stevenson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review lackluster fantasy days from Week 5, from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' day of drops to Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook's downward trend.
Hall, Etienne among Berry’s Week 5 warriors
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable weekend warriors from Week 5, with Travis Etienne and Breece Hall showing out, as well as Adam Thielen and George Pickens.
Berry’s Week 5 review: Chase goes off, Kupp return
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review their biggest fantasy takeaways from Week 5, including Ja'Marr Chase's monster day, Cooper Kupp's return alongside Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson's injury and more.
Week 5 superlatives: Fins offense on historic pace
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for the fifth week of the NFL season, from the Dolphins' record-setting offense and Ja’Marr Chase’s 3-TD eruption against the Cardinals.
Chiefs offense has a ‘lack of firepower’ right now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Chiefs and Vikings Week 5 matchup, detailing why there are reasons to be concerned with Kansas City's offense and where the Vikings go from here at 1-4.
Jags’ offense ‘clicked on all cylinders’ vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the ripple effects of Sunday's Jaguars-Bills matchup, explaining why Jacksonville looked more prepared and how Buffalo will move forward after key injuries.
Jets are on the ‘right trajectory’ after Week 5
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at the Jets’ road win over the Broncos and share why they believe New York validated the growth it showed in Week 4 against the Chiefs.