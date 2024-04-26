 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians
The Masters - Preview Day 1
Cut Line: What we know - and want to know - about the Player Equity Program
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Mock Draft: Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey continue WR run

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
nbc_bfa_drakemaye_240426.jpg
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Riddick evaluates NFL draft Round 1 hits, misses

April 26, 2024 10:47 AM
Louis Riddick revisits some of the biggest surprises from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with Dan Patrick, including Atlanta opting for offense and Buffalo passing on a pass catcher.
nbc_dps_richeisenintv_240426.jpg
14:26
Eisen: Never seen anything like ATL QB situation
nbc_dps_nfldraft1strdreax_240426.jpg
12:59
Assessing Falcons’ reasons for drafting Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
3:28
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
5:02
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
10:07
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy
nbc_pft_broncosdraftnixv2_240426.jpg
5:54
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
nbc_pft_bestqblandingspot_240426.jpg
2:30
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
nbc_pft_maye_240426.jpg
9:55
Patriots ‘need to hit’ with Maye selection
nbc_pft_mccarthy_240426.jpg
13:35
Vikings are in a ‘unique’ position with McCarthy
nbc_pft_cousinsfalconsfuture_240426.jpg
13:02
Falcons have ‘work to do’ after drafting Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_falconsdraftpenix_240426.jpg
15:18
Penix Jr. pick sets ‘weird vibe’ for Cousins, ATL
nbc_pft_qbsin1stround_240426.jpg
10:58
NFL draft sets record with six QBs taken in top 12
