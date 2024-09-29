Watch Now
Morris: We practiced for final-minute scenario
Raheem Morris provides insight on how the Falcons were able to execute a crucial last minute of play and why they felt prepared, given an extremely similar scenario that played out in practice.
Allen, Harrison Jr. lead Week 4 player props
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal their favorite bets for the Week 4 slate on DraftKings Sportsbook, including looks at Marvin Harrison Jr. and two plays for the Bills and Ravens on SNF.
Hamlin details his road back to football
Bills safety Damar Hamlin talks with Maria Taylor about coming back to football after his cardiac arrest and the milestones along the way that marked his progress.
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
Maria Taylor and Bills safety Damar Hamlin talk about the memories of his return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest and how he's looking to contribute to Buffalo's winning culture.
DAL needs work after Week 4 win to contend for SB
DPS highlights CeeDee Lamb's performance vs. the Giants while examining the Cowboys' lackluster run game and questioning if Dallas is a true Super Bowl contender.
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 4 matchups with the highest spreads, including the Saints covering vs. the Falcons and a ride-or-die parlay with Kyler Murray.
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview some of the highest scoring matchups of Week 4, including Commanders-Cardinals, Bengals-Panthers and Bills-Ravens.
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Denny Carter joins Happy Hour to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want managers to know, including the strong play of Raiders WR Tre Tucker, Rams WR Tutu Atwell and Seahawks TE Noah Fant.
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 4 of the NFL season, including Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) and Panthers WR Diontae Johnson (groin).
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap the fantasy implications of the Cowboys Week 4 TNF win over the Giants, including CeeDee Lamb's strong play in an otherwise "one-dimensional" Dallas offense.
Williams and the Bears offense a work in progress
Mark Sanchez discusses the Cowboys and whether or not they're Super Bowl contenders, how defense is dictating how NFL offense is being played, why it's a work in progress for Caleb Williams and the Bears, and more.
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison review key storylines for the Bills and Ravens ahead of their highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend.