 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
July Top 300 Overall
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers
July Reliever Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
July Outfielder Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
July Top 300 Overall
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers
July Reliever Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
July Outfielder Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Backup QBs take center stage in Dolphins-Jets game

January 4, 2023 08:48 AM
Pro Football Focus reviews the deciding matchups in the Miami Dolphins' must-win game vs. the New York Jets which will feature backup QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Mike White.
Up Next
nbc_dps_timhasselbeckinterview_230628.jpeg
17:50
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
3:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
15:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_230621.jpeg
11:31
Orlovsky: Almost impossible to fix gambling in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgersventure_230620.jpg
4:27
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsunhappyclaypoolv2_230616.jpg
3:21
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
Now Playing
nbc_pft_biggestoffseasonshocks_230616.jpg
5:51
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_postoffseasonranks_230616.jpg
1:59
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jkdobbins_230616.jpg
9:10
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_230616.jpg
7:07
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230616.jpg
7:34
Chiefs hope holdout Jones is back by training camp
Now Playing