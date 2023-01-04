Watch Now
Backup QBs take center stage in Dolphins-Jets game
Pro Football Focus reviews the deciding matchups in the Miami Dolphins' must-win game vs. the New York Jets which will feature backup QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Mike White.
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Tim Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his experience as a player on Hard Knocks, what a possible New York Jets showing could look like and other NFL storylines.
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers is among a "handful" of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Mike Florio criticizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for blaming the slippery grass conditions in Super Bowl LVII on the players and explains why it should fall on the league instead.
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
Tom Pelissero joins the Dan Patrick Show and discusses the status of coaches like Sean McDermott, Mike McCarthy and Brandon Staley and other NFL storylines.
Orlovsky: Almost impossible to fix gambling in NFL
Dan Orlovsky joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss gambling in the NFL, how good the Jets are going to be with Aaron Rodgers, the top teams in the NFC and perfect fits for Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins.
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
Mike Florio criticizes New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for crowdfunding to raise $1.235 million for his online sports database business venture — despite earning hundreds of millions (and counting) in his career.
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shine a light on why being frustrated with Chase Claypool both “on and off the field” is a tremendous issue for the development of Justin Fields.
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why the gambling policy issues have emerged as the most surprising narrative in the offseason, along with the Cardinals dysfunction and Tom Brady developments.
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings, where the Chiefs are atop the list, followed by the Eagles and 49ers rounding out the top three.
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons try to make sense of J.K. Dobbins’ decision to sit out over the lack of a new deal, but explain why the RB position just doesn’t have the same pull as other positions.
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons marvel at how the Chiefs manage to thread such a thin needle year after year and why Patrick Mahomes’ mentality is the key to their success.