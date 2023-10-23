Watch Now
Baker picks off Hurts for TD to tie the game
Jerome Baker intercepts Jalen Hurts’ pass to A.J. Brown and sprints 22 yards into the end zone to tie the game in the third quarter against the Eagles.
Up Next
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
The FNIA crew recap the AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 7, questioning Los Angeles' lack of a plan for containing Travis Kelce after he and Patrick Mahomes were too much to overcome.
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
The FNIA panel analyze Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent's first career NFL start and how the rookie looked poised and confident in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
The FNIA panel recap how the Cleveland Browns were able to pull out a victory over the Indianapolis Colts after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a shoulder injury.
Ravens ‘way too much’ for the Lions in Week 7 win
Ravens 'way too much' for the Lions in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew recap a the Ravens' dominant Week 7 win over the Lions, discussing how Baltimore is in 'great position' to continue to get better and what Detroit needs to do to move forward from the loss.
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
Bill Belichick secured his 300th win in Week 7 as the Patriots outlasted the Bills, and the FNIA crew discuss if Buffalo can get back on track with injuries piling up on defense and taking the burden off of Josh Allen.
Hill gets Dolphins within one score at the half
Hill gets Dolphins within one score at the half
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was well-covered but he still managed to reel in an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch to get the Dolphins with seven points of the Eagles at the half.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts converts ‘tush push’ for TD
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts converts 'tush push' for TD
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts converts the 'tush push' for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Goedert weaves into end zone for early Eagles lead
Goedert weaves into end zone for early Eagles lead
Jalen Hurts feeds a pass to Dallas Goedert, who runs it into the end zone for the first TD of the night against the Dolphins.
Andrews, BAL offense coming together at right time
Andrews, BAL offense coming together at right time
Mike Florio provides insight on the Baltimore Ravens offense after a strong showing in Week 7 and shares notes from Mark Andrews, who says now is the time to "separate from the other teams" sitting at 5-2.
Stefanski kept Watson out after head struck turf
Stefanski kept Watson out after head struck turf
Mike Florio provides an update on why Deshaun Watson did not return to the game in Week 7, as well as notes that Kevin Stefanski is planning to start the QB next week in Seattle.
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
Mike Florio provides insight on Tyson Bagent’s mentality after the undrafted rookie earned a huge win in his first career NFL start.