'Ravens team is decimated' as they host the Texans

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Woody Marks overtakes Nick Chubb
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
U.S. finishes 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with 18 gold medals, 35 total
Maya Gomes
,
Maya Gomes
,
Top Clips
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Woody Marks overtakes Nick Chubb
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
U.S. finishes 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with 18 gold medals, 35 total
Maya Gomes
,
Maya Gomes
,
Top Clips
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
'Ravens team is decimated' as they host the Texans
September 29, 2025 11:07 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Ravens-Texans matchup, discuss the Ravens' injuries and Texans run game.
Related Videos
01:38
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
01:38
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
02:17
Vikings-Browns is ‘uniquely difficult’ to price
01:48
Back Rams against injury-riddled 49ers in Week 5
09:12
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
04:55
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
04:15
Bills play with their food again vs. Saints
01:24
Bears pull off ‘gutsy’ win vs. Raiders
01:17
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
05:45
Steelers scratch out win over Vikings in Ireland
06:21
Rams, Colts should both be confident in starts
05:26
Chiefs offense gets its mojo back vs. Ravens
08:13
Parsons storyline overshadowed by DAL-GB drama
07:49
Prescott, Pickens unlock DAL offense vs. GB
03:00
Buccaneers have plenty of positives early
11:40
Eagles’ offense frustrates even with 4-0 record
12:13
Packers need to tinker to meet aspirations
05:35
Packers get off the hook with tie vs. Cowboys
02:57
Are Chiefs officially ‘back’ after Ravens win?
01:47
Schottenheimer is ‘lockstep’ with Dak
01:10
Prescott: It was ‘fun’ to compete against Parsons
04:13
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
45
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
01:04
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
07:05
Giants beat Chargers in Dart’s first start
01:40
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
57
Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead
Latest Clips
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
12:39
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 5
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
15:17
Give Me the Headlines: ‘I saw the sign’
05:34
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
02:47
Eagles ‘win ugly’ vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
02:11
Rams hand Colts first loss of season
03:01
How concerning is Ravens’ 1-3 start?
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
44
Bad Bunny to perform Super Bowl LX halftime show
52
Prescott finds Pickens for go-ahead TD before half
24
Florio hearing ‘crickets’ about Lamar’s hamstring
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
56
Cowboys tally two off blocked extra-point attempt
44
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
04:44
Jones on trading Parsons: ‘I like the numbers’
01:01
NFL Week 4 injury updates: Alt, Nabers
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
02:08
DAL cheerleaders teach Kauf ‘Thunderstruck’ dance
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue