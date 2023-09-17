Watch Now
Barkley injures right ankle in NYG win over ARI
Mike Florio shares an update on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who injured his right ankle in the Giants' win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Tua, Hill connect for TD to double Dolphins' lead
Tua, Hill connect for TD to double Dolphins' lead
Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connect on a short 2-yard touchdown to double the Miami Dolphins' lead over the New England Patriots.
Mostert sprints up the side for first Dolphins' TD
Mostert sprints up the side for first Dolphins' TD
Raheem Mostert notches the first TD of the night against the Patriots, sprinting up the left side of the field and crossing into the corner of the end zone to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Jones getting 'reacclimated to football'
Jones getting 'reacclimated to football'
Mike Florio provides insight on Chris Jones, who made his 2023 NFL debut in the Chiefs' Week 2 win over the Jags.
Allen cites 'total team effort' in win vs. Raiders
Allen cites ‘total team effort’ in win vs. Raiders
Mike Florio provides insight on how Josh Allen blocked out the noise after Week 1 and carried confidence into Week 2, as well as shares an update on Davante Adams.
Campbell spells out why Lions came up short in OT
Campbell spells out why Lions came up short in OT
Dan Campbell explains where the Lions went wrong in their overtime loss to the Seahawks and why ultimately, Detroit couldn't overcome the turnovers.
Tannehill recaps Titans OT win vs. Chargers
Tannehill recaps Titans OT win vs. Chargers
Ryan Tannehill spells out how the Titans were able to stick together and make big plays down the stretch to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Chargers.
Smith details keys to Falcons' explosive comeback
Smith details keys to Falcons' explosive comeback
Between executing "good situational football" late and doing the little things right, Arthur Smith shares how the Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Packers.
Flowers' receiving total an appealing Week 2 bet
Flowers' receiving total an appealing Week 2 bet
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson discuss Zay Flowers' receiving total as a strong bet for NFL Week 2, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Running through player props for NFL Week 2
Running through player props for NFL Week 2
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith and Jay Croucher run through the biggest fantasy football player props for Week 2 of the NFL season, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hill details year two in Dolphins' dynamic offense
Hill details year two in Dolphins' dynamic offense
Tyreek Hill opens up with Rodney Harrison about his explosive Week 1 performance, his relationships with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, expectations for the Dolphins' offense and more.
Florio's solution to the outdated touchback rule
Florio's solution to the outdated touchback rule
PFT Live's Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick to talk about the outdated touchback rule, the unlikely return of Andrew Luck and more.