Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesfloor_231006.jpg
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Fresh off Ryder Cup win, Matt Fitzpatrick leads Dunhill Links Championship

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_fravita_231006.jpg
Highlights: France v. Italy, Rugby WC
Steph_CP3.jpg
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesfloor_231006.jpg
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Fresh off Ryder Cup win, Matt Fitzpatrick leads Dunhill Links Championship

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_fravita_231006.jpg
Highlights: France v. Italy, Rugby WC
Steph_CP3.jpg
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bears in a 'conundrum' on Fields v. Williams

October 6, 2023 02:30 PM
The Dan Patrick Show reflects on the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders, potential draft pick scenarios with Caleb Williams, Sam Howell's rocky stats and more.
nbc_dps_dpremembersdickbutkus_231006.jpg
5:13
Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
10:13
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
nbc_berry_buyandsell_231006.jpg
16:47
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
nbc_berry_draftkings_231006.jpg
4:21
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
nbc_ffhh_bearscommandreax_231006.jpg
14:41
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
nbc_dps_tnfreax_231006.jpg
2:30
Bears have to answer QB ‘question’ in offseason
nbc_pft_showmesomething_231006.jpg
6:50
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
nbc_pft_taylor_231006.jpg
4:59
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
nbc_pft_jets_231006.jpg
7:21
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
nbc_pft_dog_231006.jpg
3:24
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 5 underdogs: Texans
nbc_pft_kcminnygmia_231006.jpg
6:55
Giants have ‘herculean task’ against Dolphins
nbc_pft_cow49e_231006.jpg
15:58
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
