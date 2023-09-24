 Skip navigation
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
BREAKING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL STAGES
American Victor Montalvo wins breaking world title, qualifies for sport’s Olympic debut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
BREAKING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL STAGES
American Victor Montalvo wins breaking world title, qualifies for sport’s Olympic debut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades

Berry and Co.'s favorite NFL Week 3 player props

September 24, 2023 01:11 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and George Savaricas sift through their favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL Week 3 action.
nbc_berry_dk_pickup_230924.jpg
2:59
Week 3 ‘Pick-Up Lines': Lamar over 75 rush yards
nbc_fnia_getsitjoshjacobs_230923.jpg
43:39
Jacobs: ‘I could’ve easily had 2K’ last season
nbc_berry_pickuplines_230922.jpg
3:53
Dolphins to cover vs. Broncos is ‘pretty simple’
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230922.jpg
21:23
Start-worthy fantasy plays for LAC-MIN, DEN-MIA
nbc_berry_injurynews_230922.jpg
12:37
Berry’s advice for Burrow managers if out vs. Rams
nbc_berry_giantsniners_230922.jpg
9:52
Samuel, Kittle shine for fantasy managers vs. NYG
USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
4:15
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_pft_broncos_230922.jpg
4:40
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
nbc_pft_bears_230922.jpg
13:30
Poles says Bears aren’t panicking about start
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_230922.jpg
7:37
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_230922.jpg
14:39
49ers are in ‘fantastic shape’ with Brock Purdy
nbc_pft_dkdogotw_230922.jpg
4:39
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 3 underdogs: Saints
