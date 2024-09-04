 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Betts_AP.jpg
Dodgers vs. Angels Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 4
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Martin Truex Jr. set to run 2025 Daytona 500, have former crew chief Cole Pearn return
Previews - Winter Olympics Day -6
2026 Olympic men’s hockey field nearly set after qualifying tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1
nbc_nfl_bet4pmgames_240904.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: LV-LAC, WAS-TB in NFL Week 1
nbc_cyc_vueltastage17hls_240904.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Betts_AP.jpg
Dodgers vs. Angels Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 4
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Martin Truex Jr. set to run 2025 Daytona 500, have former crew chief Cole Pearn return
Previews - Winter Olympics Day -6
2026 Olympic men’s hockey field nearly set after qualifying tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1
nbc_nfl_bet4pmgames_240904.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: LV-LAC, WAS-TB in NFL Week 1
nbc_cyc_vueltastage17hls_240904.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Bet it in a Minute: PIT-ATL, TEN-CHI in NFL Week 1

September 4, 2024 04:00 PM
Brad Thomas explains why he likes the over on Caleb Williams' rushing prop in Week 1, while Vaughn Dalzell is riding with Najee Harris to score a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Atlanta Falcons matchup.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
1:18
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_bet4pmgames_240904.jpg
1:25
Bet it in a Minute: LV-LAC, WAS-TB in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Now Playing
nbc_dps_toddblackledgeandnoaheagleinterview_240904.jpg
13:06
Previewing Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dannorlovskyinterview_240904.jpg
16:23
Orlovsky: Chiefs have ‘obsession’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nflhottakes_240904.jpg
7:49
NFL hot takes: Will Jets win the Super Bowl?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tepredictions_240904.jpg
4:13
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in ’24
Now Playing
diontaeberryffhh.jpg
9:48
Johnson in position for Top-12 fantasy season
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240904.jpg
1:23
Bears vs. Titans highlight early NFL Week 1 odds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbpredictions_240904.jpg
9:36
Could Pollard be a Top-10 fantasy RB in Tennessee?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbpredictions_240904.jpg
8:21
Berry: Murray will finish as No. 1 fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bigpicture_240904.jpg
10:29
Why NFC North will have Super Bowl representative
Now Playing