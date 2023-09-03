 Skip navigation
Top News

Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Two
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2
USFPro
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship

Top Clips

Highlights: Phillies rally for win over Brewers
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best moments around college football in Week 1

September 3, 2023 02:38 PM
The Big Ten College Countdown crew runs through the top highlights from around college football in Week 1, including Big Ten teams Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue.
Berry_Howell_(1).jpg
13:30
Berry buying into Howell, Gainwell after preseason
Berry_Waller_(1).jpg
13:34
Berry: Waller could have ‘top-2 fantasy TE upside’
nbc_ffhh_preseasonrisersv2_230901.jpg
8:32
Berry’s preseason risers led by Akers, Ferguson
nbc_ffhh_badfantasyteamnames_230901.jpg
2:58
Berry runs through his favorite fantasy team names
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
6:05
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
3:14
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023
nbc_dps_deanblandinointerview_230901.jpg
12:06
Why guardian caps could be used in real NFL games
nbc_fnia_simms_mahomesintv_230901.jpg
19:30
Mahomes’ chase for seven begins with daily grind
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
5:00
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
11:26
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
nbc_pft_colts_230901.jpg
5:11
Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
nbc_pft_gilbrandt_230901.jpg
4:52
Reflecting on Brandt’s legendary NFL career
