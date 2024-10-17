Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: Jets vs. Steelers on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why they like the New York Jets as road favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens vs. Buccaneers on MNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Ravens vs. Buccaneers matchup on Monday Night Football, breaking down why Tampa Bay has potential as a home underdog.
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Cardinals on MNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why two weak defenses in the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals could lead to a shootout at State Farm Stadium.
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
After running into the problem with a surplus of copies for 'Father of Mine,' Mike Florio explains why he's thankful the West Virginia Division of Corrections approved 500 copies of his book for distribution.
Russini: Sirianni’s pedigree saved him from firing
Dianna Russini joins the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss the latest news around the NFL, including Davante Adams' trade to the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's recent antics.
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their favorite bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Bills laying a big number vs. the Titans and the Jets as favorites against the Steelers.
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms thinks the Ravens and Buccaneers will combine for an "awesome, high-scoring affair" during Week 7, and Mike Florio doesn't disagree, but they're split on which team will emerge victorious in Tampa Bay.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms perceives the Chargers and Cardinals contest as an easy decision in favor of Los Angeles, but Mike Florio believes Kyler Murray is primed for a breakout performance for Arizona.
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are eager to see what Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look like with Davante Adams on Sunday Night Football vs. Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh, but both are split on the team that'll secure the win.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chiefs vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the upcoming matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, in which they both believe KC will the victors in the Super Bowl rematch.
Pressure to cover Adams could free up other WRs
Mike Florio and Jason Garrett discuss why no one can underestimate the history between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, as well as why other Jets WRs should be glad he’s in the picture.
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think Washington should be in command against Carolina and expect the hosts to win and cover in Week 7.