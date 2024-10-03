Bet it in a Minute: Saints-Chiefs on MNF

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 5 NFL schedule
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend races 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Giants vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxiep90fowler_241003.jpg
Analyzing Webb’s ‘impressive’ 250 career
nbc_bte_snf_241003.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Steelers on SNF
nbc_edge_rfs_kylermurray_241003.jpg
‘No reason’ for Murray to not be performing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 5 NFL schedule
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend races 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Giants vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxiep90fowler_241003.jpg
Analyzing Webb’s ‘impressive’ 250 career
nbc_bte_snf_241003.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Steelers on SNF
nbc_edge_rfs_kylermurray_241003.jpg
‘No reason’ for Murray to not be performing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Bet it in a Minute: Saints-Chiefs on MNF

October 3, 2024 04:55 PM
Drew Dinsick explains why he likes the New Orleans Saints and the under while Jay Croucher sees Alvin Kamara's rushing yards over as a strong bet vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_qblovesv3_241003.jpg
6:14
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_241003.jpg
8:55
Latest NFL updates on Adams, Hill, Tagovailoa
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_241003.jpg
17:44
Mayfield ‘is definitively a good quarterback’
Now Playing
nbc_dls_tuamcdaniels_241003.jpg
6:21
How much are Dolphins’ woes on McDaniel?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
3:58
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
1:47
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
6:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
2:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
1:45
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_csu_packerrams_241003.jpg
1:29
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cowboyssteeler_241003.jpg
5:41
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Steelers
Now Playing