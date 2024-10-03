Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: Saints-Chiefs on MNF
Drew Dinsick explains why he likes the New Orleans Saints and the under while Jay Croucher sees Alvin Kamara's rushing yards over as a strong bet vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
Jordan Love and Brock Purdy lead Matthew Berry’s favorite quarterbacks for Week 5 fantasy lineups, with Joe Burrow and Justin Fields not far behind.
Latest NFL updates on Adams, Hill, Tagovailoa
Mike Tannenbaum provides the latest updates on Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Shedeur Sanders, and others.
Mayfield ‘is definitively a good quarterback’
FS1 host Nick Wright joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Baker Mayfield's ascendance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs finding ways to win and more.
How much are Dolphins’ woes on McDaniel?
The Dan Le Batard Show analyzes how much the Dolphins' 2024 struggles are on Mike McDaniel as head coach, and whether Miami was short-sighted in not building a better contingency plan in case Tua Tagovailoa got injured.
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
The desperate Jaguars are at risk of dropping to 0-5 on the season against the Colts despite being slight favorites in London, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio aren't keen on Jacksonville getting up off the mat.
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
It'll likely be an ugly one given the state of each offense, but Florio and Simms both see the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week 5 matchup going the same way.
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
The quarterback matchup in Week 5 between Deshaun Watson and Jayden Daniels "fascinates" Mike Florio, and while he and Chris Simms have different teams covering, they're aligned in their pick to win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect a close game between the Bills and Texans, with Buffalo aiming to bounce back and C.J. Stroud looking to prove himself vs. Josh Allen.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
The Week 5 NFC West matchup between the Cards and 49ers features two teams that are better than their records might indicate, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio is riding San Francisco at home as a touchdown favorite.
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms believes in the favored Broncos at home against the Raiders and Mike Florio joins him, as both pick Denver outright for the first time this season with Las Vegas continuing life without Davante Adams.
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
Jordan Love is limited in practice for Green Bay but they're favored on the road in Week 5 against the Rams. Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the QB and Packers to get back on track against a banged-up Los Angeles.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Steelers
There's a lot at stake personally for Justin Fields on Sunday Night Football v. the Cowboys in Week 5, which Mike Florio is factoring into his pick -- and Chris Simms is also going with the same team to pull out the win.