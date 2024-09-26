 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim brings the sound, Scottie Scheffler and U.S. deliver the fury at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim brings the sound, Scottie Scheffler and U.S. deliver the fury at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Bet it in a Minute: Target Over in Titans-Dolphins

September 26, 2024 02:16 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down their favorite angles for betting on the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins in their Week 4 Monday night matchup.
Up Next
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_240926.jpg
12:15
How Chiefs’ Kelce can get back on track in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240926.jpg
17:28
Sluka walking away from UNLV ‘just not adding up’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_sealio_240926.jpg
0:47
Bet it in a Minute: Lions to be tested by Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bufbal_240926.jpg
0:50
Bet it in a Minute: Bills, Ravens clash on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
11:22
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_240926.jpg
3:29
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berryflex_240926.jpg
1:41
Berry’s flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_240926.jpg
15:44
Berry’s Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Now Playing
nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
3:40
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
2:20
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Now Playing
mahomes.jpg
1:57
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nevssf_240926.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
Now Playing