Bills' window of opportunity is 'closing rapidly'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Palace Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Palace Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bills' window of opportunity is 'closing rapidly'

October 26, 2023 02:20 PM
Chris Simms joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Buffalo Bills' struggles, the power of the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection and what Sam Darnold could do to possibly become a starting quarterback again.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_bills_231027v2_1920x1080_2277353027859__369435.jpg
15:09
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
3:49
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_qb_231027.jpg
3:07
Will we see non-QB NFL MVP, Heisman winners again?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_231027.jpg
4:15
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_berry_refiles_231027.jpg
10:19
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wot_231027.jpg
7:15
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hill_231027.jpg
2:44
What Hill’s return means for fantasy managers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49ers_231027v2.jpg
8:54
49ers need defense to step up with Purdy uncertain
Now Playing
nbc_pft_smfdraft_231027.jpg
5:49
Show Me Something Week 8: Howell, Carr, Ridder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_231027.jpg
6:38
King ‘applauds’ Jets’ Wilson for year-three growth
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaun_231027.jpg
6:05
Watson trade is ‘knocking on disaster’s door’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nick_231027.jpg
4:31
Debating if Bosa’s holdout has impacted production
Now Playing