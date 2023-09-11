Watch Now
Bland snatches INT off deflection, returns for TD
DaRon Bland intercepts the ball, after Trevon Diggs’ hit knocks it loose from Saquon Barkley, and returns it 22 yards for a TD to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 16-0 after the extra point.
Igbinoghene recovers blocked FG for 58-yard TD
Graham Gano’s FG gets blocked by Juanyeh Thomas, and Noah Igbinoghene scoops up the ball to sprint it 58 yards into the end zone and give the Cowboys a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Garrett being moved ‘all over’ in Browns’ defense
Mike Florio discusses Fred Warner's big Week 1 hit on Najee Harris before looking at Myles Garrett's role in the Browns' defense and his reactions to Ja'Marr Chase's comments.
Dobbins among major Ravens Week 1 injuries
Mike Florio and Matthew Berry provide updates on a number of players who sustained injuries in the first week of action, including D.K. Dobbins, who will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles tear.
Mayfield proved Bucs ‘can compete’ in his TB debut
Mike Florio provides insight on the Buccaneers’ mentality entering Week 1 against the Vikings and how Baker Mayfield was able to make a statement in the 20-17 win.
Shanahan: Purdy ‘had a hell of a game’
Kyle Shanahan explains how Brock Purdy handled the pressure well to lead the 49ers to a 30-7 win over the Steelers.
Watson: ‘The results speak for itself’ vs. Bengals
Deshaun Watson spells out the keys behind the Browns' 24-3 win against the Bengals, including Nick Chubb's dominance and the ability to overcome adversity.
Carr: ‘Proud of our guys’ after win over Titans
Derek Carr discusses his New Orleans debut and explains why the Saints' Week 1 matchup against the Titans was one of the most physical games he's seen in his entire NFL career.
Running through player props for NFL Week 1
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith and Jay Croucher run through the biggest fantasy football player props for Week 1 of the NFL season, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze start-worthy fantasy options for games with high point totals, including Cowboys at Giants, Dolphins at Chargers, and Bengals at Browns.
How transfers Prather, Chambers support each other
Transfer wide receivers Kaden Prather and Tyrese Chambers discuss their transition to Maryland, including practicing at Jones-Hill House, their favorite spots on campus and their strong relationship with each other.
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers answer viewers' fantasy questions and offer lineup advice for half and full PPR leagues ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.