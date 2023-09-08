 Skip navigation
East Carolina v Michigan
College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Michigan vs UNLV, Notre Dame, USC and More!
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres
Senators sign defenseman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 million extension
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final after 49-minute protester delay

nbc_snf_kcricetd_230907.jpg
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
GOLF: SEP 07 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_snf_detstbrowntd_230907.jpg
Goff feeds St. Brown for first TD of NFL season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD

September 7, 2023 10:11 PM
Brian Branches’ quick hands pay off, snagging Patrick Mahomes' deflected pass with one hand and running it back 50 yards to the end zone for his first career TD to level the score 14-14 in the third quarter.
nbc_snf_kcricetd_230907.jpg
0:43
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
nbc_snf_detstbrowntd_230907.jpg
0:49
Goff feeds St. Brown for first TD of NFL season
nbc_fnia_chiefssbbanner_230907.jpg
1:18
Chiefs unveil Super Bowl LVII championship banner
nbc_fnia_goodellint_230907.jpg
3:07
Goodell: NFL considers football a ‘global sport’
nbc_fnia_floriokelcejones_230907.jpg
2:12
Inside Kelce’s knee injury, Jones’ holdout
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_230907.jpg
10:35
Galaxy Brains: A new philosophy for the Cowboys?
nbc_dps_nflhottakes_230907.jpg
7:38
NFL Week 1 hot takes to monitor
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_230907.jpg
13:19
Carr explains why he’s so high on Fields this year
nbc_dps_dpmakeshissuperbowlprediction_230907.jpg
2:15
Who will reach Super Bowl LVIII?
MPX.jpg
1:48
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
nbc_ffhh_bestbets_230907.jpg
1:50
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_230907.jpg
4:50
Berry’s Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence
