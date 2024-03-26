 Skip navigation
Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
Houston Open: Best Bets

nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL's new kickoff rule is a 'win for everybody'

March 26, 2024 04:00 PM
Albert Breer joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the NFL's new kickoff rule, including how it can help slow down collisions and add more competitive plays to the game over the course of a season.
nbc_pft_falconsowner_240326.jpg
3:05
Blank doesn’t believe ATL tampered with Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknocks_240326.jpg
1:00
Playoff teams could be eligible for Hard Knocks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240326.jpg
3:06
Lynch says 49ers are actively talking with Aiyuk
Now Playing
nbc_pft_woodyzachwilson_240326.jpg
3:30
Johnson expresses vote of confidence in Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsroyals_240326.jpg
3:19
Chiefs to explore ‘all options’ if vote fails
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240326.jpg
6:23
Harbaugh singing the praises of McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mara_240326.jpg
2:44
Mara ‘would support’ the Giants drafting a QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adampeters_240326.jpg
7:07
Peters: WAS is ‘far from answer’ for No. 2 pick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_240326.jpg
10:15
Mayo: There are five QBs who could be solid
Now Playing
GettyImages-1898700086.jpg
5:14
Proposal passes for circumstantial third challenge
Now Playing
nbc_pft_replayassistant_240326.jpg
4:40
Replay assistant can fix some ‘objective’ mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_consequences_240326.jpg
13:03
Consequences of hip-drop tackle proposal language
Now Playing