Breer: Cardinals tanking the right thing to do
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to talk about whether Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is tradable and why the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance.
Berry analyzes Richardson’s dual-threat profile
Matthew Berry discusses Anthony Richardson's dual-threat abilities, his outlook after a potential Jonathan Taylor trade and more.
Berry says Smith is a sneaky value in 2023 drafts
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew explain why managers should have Seahawks QB Geno Smith on their draft radars.
Berry’s QB primer: Jones, Herbert, Lawrence
Matthew Berry examines stand outs from his 2023 fantasy quarterback tiers including Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and many more.
NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on where they believe the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles will finish within the NFC East.
McCarthy had no problem with Lance trade process
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the fact just because Mike McCarthy claims to have been fine with how the Trey Lance trade went down, doesn’t mean that’s the reality.
Rivera regrets not playing Howell sooner in 2022
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate if Ron Rivera knew better than waiting so long to play Sam Howell last season.
Stafford struggles to connect with younger players
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how Matthew Stafford's dynamic is different from more legendary veterans like Aaron Rodgers and offer suggestions for how he could better connect with younger players.
NFL 53-man roster deadline: Early transactions
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze the Chiefs trading WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Panthers, the Eagles signing suspended CB Isaiah Rodgers and the Browns trading for kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Jones claims DAL would’ve drafted Hurts if he fell
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how the Cowboys trading for Trey Lance is an effort to have a wild card against Dak Prescott, after Jerry Jones mentioned considering the “Philadelphia QB" the 2020 draft.
NFL players are human at 53-man roster deadline
Given the deadline to cut NFL rosters from 90 to 53, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why it’s so bittersweet, with some players getting their chance at the dream and hundreds of others being out of a job.
Cardinals release McCoy, keep Murray on PUP
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack the decision for the Cardinals to move on from Colt McCoy, despite the fact they’ll keep Kyler Murray on PUP, and assess if Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will have the edge at QB.