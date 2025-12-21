Young: Panthers have 'no quit'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
HOW TO WATCH
New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens SNF on NBC
Close
Watch Now
Young: Panthers have 'no quit'
December 21, 2025 04:33 PM
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young discusses Carolina's gutsy performance in a huge divisional win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
Related Videos
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
14:31
Talkin’ Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE
02:04
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers
03:36
Worthy among solid fantasy flex options in Week 16
06:45
Who can HOU rely on if Marks misses with injury?
07:37
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense vs. TEN
03:47
MHJ’s return will hamper Wilson’s fantasy value
02:08
Gainwell becoming a consistent fantasy RB option
02:45
Hampton, Rivers among NFL Week 16 best prop bets
02:57
Can RB Walker be trusted in fantasy playoffs?
09:31
Nacua, Smith-Njigba live up to the moment on TNF
02:07
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
01:03
NFL Week 16 best bets include Bears, Lions
01:48
Patriots getting too many points vs. Ravens on SNF
04:09
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
07:21
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
01:40
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
02:29
Bears’ Williams is ascending to being a top QB
11:41
Inside SEA Charbonnet’s wacky fumble recovery
03:12
Holley: Nix playing well ahead of game vs. Jaguars
03:01
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 16
16:04
Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture
05:52
Rams-Seahawks one of the games of the year
06:53
Could Brady play in NFL right now at 48 years old?
02:28
Holley: TNF was the full Darnold experience
04:28
49ers can secure top seed in NFC with three wins
05:46
Seahawks’ bold call for two-point try pays off
15:13
Rams failed fumble recovery brings teaching moment
08:38
Florio: SEA knew they were going for two in OT
01:24
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
Latest Clips
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win
10
HLs: Pritchard scores 33 in Celtics win
02:00
HLs: Maxey erupts for 38 in Sixers win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue