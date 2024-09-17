Watch Now
Russini: Young should request trade from Panthers
NFL insider Dianna Russini joins the Dan Le Batard Show to assess the ripple effects of the Panthers benching Bryce Young, Bill Belichick's future in the NFL, and much more.
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
The FFHH crew looks at the top waiver wire options at quarterback and tight end for the Week 3 of the fantasy season, led by the Seahawks' Geno Smith and Patriots' Hunter Henry. They also give some top D/ST adds.
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
Matthew Berry thinks the Chiefs will use a running back committee in Isiah Pacheco's absence but Samaje Perine will garner the lion's share of touches. Perine and the Jets' Braelon Allen lead this week's RB waiver adds.
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Panthers benching Bryce Young, agreeing that fantasy managers of Carolina players could benefit from Andy Dalton, before looking at a devastating week of injuries to fantasy stars.
Should PHI fans be concerned about Saints, Bucs?
Sal Paolantonio breaks down Philly's final drive, details why the Eagles should have run on 3rd down against Atlanta instead of passing to Saquon Barkley and discusses the lack of pass rush and defense holding them back.
Panthers benching Young feels ‘symbolic’
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler joins Dan Patrick to discuss what led to the Panthers benching second-year QB Bryce Young, ___.
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why Bryce Young clearly hasn’t performed to expectations, question when the Panthers started to consider sitting him down and more.
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Bryce Young prompts the idea of a prospect opting to stay in the college cycle another year with NIL to avoid being drafted to a dysfunctional team.
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out what the Chiefs will do to replace Isaiah Pacheco, who will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured fibula.
Cousins explains how it takes entire team to win
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how there are a number of moving parts in the Falcons’ comeback win and why it takes everyone.
What’s next for Mahomes at age 29?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty wish Patrick Mahomes a happy birthday and spell out what’s next for the QB, given all he’s accomplished before 30.
Confidence meter: 0-2 teams to make the playoffs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on how optimistic they are about teams that are off to a rough start turning things around for the postseason.
What the Falcons did right against the Eagles
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Kirk Cousins capitalized on exactly what the Eagles defense wasn’t able to lock down, as well as how the offensive line shined and why running the ball was critical.