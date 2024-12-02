Watch Now
Bills force red zone fumble, pick up 43 yards
Taylor Rapp punches the ball out of Kyle Juszczyk’s hands near the goal line, where Christian Benford picks it up and runs it back 43 yards in the third quarter.
Highlights: Bills clinch AFC East with snowy win
From a career-best 65-yard James Cook TD to a wild lateral TD for Josh Allen, the Bills put on a dominant performance through the snow for a 35-10 win over the 49ers to secure the AFC East crown.
Vikings ‘stick with game plan’ to defeat Cardinals
The FNIA crew react to the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, and how the coaching staff continues to show "calmness" when the team is behind.
PIT ‘pushing buttons’ to get most out of Wilson
FNIA breaks down the Steelers offensive explosion in their victory over the Bengals, discussing how the Pittsburgh coaching staff is pushing all the right buttons to get the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Eagles ‘playing together’ during winning streak
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Eagles defeating the Ravens to push their winning streak to eight games, and debate whether Baltimore should move on from kicker Justin Tucker.
Bills shock with Allen-to-Cooper-to-Allen TD
Josh Allen hits Amari Cooper with a short pass, who quickly laterals the ball back into the hands of Allen, who dives into the end zone to extend the Bills' lead.
Cook sprints through the snow for a 65-yard TD
James Cook had no traction issues, racing up the sideline through the snow to rack up a 65-yard touchdown and extend the Bills’ lead to 14-3 after the extra point in the second quarter.
Davis takes it in for snowy 5-yard TD vs. 49ers
Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis gets the scoring started with a 5-yard touchdown vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
Williams TD is ‘farthest I’ve ever run in my life’
Mike Florio provides insight on Leonard Williams’ huge pick-six in Week 13 against the Jets, as well as the note he had about Aaron Rodgers postgame.
Tomlin proud of effort in ‘necessary’ win
Mike Tomlin explains why earning an AFC North win at this point in the season on the road is crucial, how they mentally prepared to fight off a fourth quarter Bengals push and more.
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
Devin McCourty calls up Najee Harris to share how Mike Tomlin is like a father figure but also a best friend, unpack the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals and more.
Harbaugh: Leadership has been key to young players
Jim Harbaugh commends Tarheeb Still for being composed and staying hungry, explains how Derwin James' leadership has been crucial and more, after defeating the Falcons 17-13 in Week 13.
Allen: Bills ‘internally driven’ amid playoff push
Josh Allen chats with Jason Garrett about his development as a player, the mindset it takes to play in Buffalo’s intense weather conditions and why the Bills are primed for a deep playoff run this season.