Can Daniels protect himself at the NFL level?
Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his evaluations of quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, value of wide receivers vs. tight ends and more.
NYG, MIN will ‘keep trying’ to move up for Maye
NFL Network analyst and Los Angeles Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his mock draft, possible landing spots for the top quarterbacks and more.
Is the McCarthy Top 5 buzz manufactured?
Dan Patrick Show discusses the latest news surrounding the the 2024 NFL Draft, including whether the rumors of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy going Top 5 are manufactured.
Dan Patrick Show’s hottest takes for the NFL draft
Members of The Dan Patrick Show provide their hottest takes ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, discussing Marvin Harrison Jr., Spencer Rattler, Bo Nix, and Brock Bowers.
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
PFT reacts to the Lions extending cornerstone pieces Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, examining what the moves mean for Detroit's future and Jared Goff's contract status.
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide bold predictions for round one of the 2024 NFL Draft, with eyes on the Minnesota Vikings QB search and Rome Odunze's landing spot.
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Xavier Legette's comments about the Panthers potentially drafting him and highlight other WR prospects who could be on Carolina's radar.
Report: Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals
PFT expects Trey Hendrickson to remain with the Bengals despite his reported trade request, which could be a "byproduct" of Cincinnati's roster construction.
NFL draft scenarios: Odunze falls, Chargers go OL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which scenarios are more likely to happen in the 2024 NFL Draft's first round, with eyes on the Cardinals, Chargers and talented pass catchers.
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
Pro Football Talk explains why the Broncos must get aggressive to land a QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, whether it's Washington's Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon's Bo Nix.
Daniels is a ‘no-brainer’ for Commanders at No. 2
After weeks of conflicting reports, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels "is the guy" for the Commanders at No. 2 overall.
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterback prospects could fall outside of the top five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.