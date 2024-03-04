 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Eckroat wins maiden Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: WRs Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall flying high after NFL combine
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Should the Dolphins re-sign Tua Tagovailoa?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodeneverytouchvmu_v3_240304.jpg
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvcp_240304.jpg
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
nbc_pl_hwilsoneverytouchvbha_240304.jpg
Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Eckroat wins maiden Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: WRs Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall flying high after NFL combine
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Should the Dolphins re-sign Tua Tagovailoa?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodeneverytouchvmu_v3_240304.jpg
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvcp_240304.jpg
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
nbc_pl_hwilsoneverytouchvbha_240304.jpg
Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mortensen was integral in making NFL 'year-round'

March 4, 2024 09:20 AM
In light of Chris Mortensen's passing, Dan Patrick reflects on his time with him, what made him such a strong reporter and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsmedicals_240304.jpg
12:52
Williams not doing medicals is ‘justified’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rome_240304v2__698390.jpg
8:32
Simms: Odunze has a Davante Adams type of skillset
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftcombinewinners_240304.jpg
6:49
Biggest winners of 2024 Scouting Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chris_mortensen_240304.jpg
5:28
Honoring Mortensen’s legacy as NFL journalist
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nick_240304.jpg
6:58
49ers make Sorensen DC and add Staley to staff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_luke_240304.jpg
5:26
Luke McCaffrey beats Christian’s 40-yard dash time
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kickoffproposal_240304.jpg
7:53
How proposed kickoff changes could change the game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_personalities_240304.jpg
4:01
Draft prospects showcased personalities at Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mcarthybopenixjr_240304__768110.jpg
9:50
Examining throws from McCarthy, Nix, Penix Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_xavier_240304.jpg
5:05
Worthy breaks 40-yard dash Scouting Combine record
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harrisonjrmedia_240304.jpg
9:29
Unpacking why Harrison Jr. didn’t meet with media
Now Playing
nbc_draft_rodgersmimsintv_240302.jpg
4:02
Mims: The grind at Georgia is ‘nonstop’
Now Playing