 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ellie Kam, Danny O'Shea
Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea take a serendipitous figure skating pairing to the next level
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Jaime Ffrench.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mandarin High School Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_241030.jpg
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ellie Kam, Danny O'Shea
Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea take a serendipitous figure skating pairing to the next level
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Jaime Ffrench.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mandarin High School Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_241030.jpg
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms: This isn't end of road for Richardson

October 30, 2024 11:36 AM
Chris Simms joined Dan Patrick to dive into into the latest NFL headlines, including the state of the Jets, the future of Anthony Richardson and the chance of Deion Sanders leaving college football to coach in the NFL.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
3:52
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
3:12
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
8:27
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
Now Playing
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
11:16
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
2:10
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
3:44
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
2:39
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
2:49
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_241030.jpg
15:23
How Texans must pivot with Diggs out for season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_playoffpie_241030.jpg
9:52
NFL playoff pie: Chances of AFC teams getting in
Now Playing
nbc_pft_buyerssellers_241030.jpg
5:34
NFL trade deadline: Who should be buyers, sellers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshuche_241030.jpg
2:36
Chiefs will benefit from Uche in key situations
Now Playing