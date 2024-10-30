Watch Now
Simms: This isn't end of road for Richardson
Chris Simms joined Dan Patrick to dive into into the latest NFL headlines, including the state of the Jets, the future of Anthony Richardson and the chance of Deion Sanders leaving college football to coach in the NFL.
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
The FHH crew explain why they like Nick Chubb but don't like Javonte Williams in Week 9, discussing the positives and negatives of both players.
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why fantasy managers should still have faith in Geno Smith despite a rough showing against the Buffalo Bills last week.
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
Chris Simms says Miami let one slip away against Arizona despite Tua Tagovailoa's return, details why it's hard to win a football game with a horizontal-passing attack, and reviews Kyler Murray's positive performance.
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
Chris Simms says Joe Flacco gives the Colts the best chance to win right now on an Indianapolis team that's in contention to make the playoffs, compared to Anthony Richardson, who's still young and "extremely raw."
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed
Chris Simms breaks down the latest odds for the NFC's No. 1 seed, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, and explains why he likes the Detroit Lions to end up with the top spot despite the Packers and Eagles in chase.
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
From Dan Quinn in Washington D.C., to Raheem Morris in Atlanta, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty draft their picks for which head coaches have done the best in their first year with their team.
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack what makes the bond so unique between teams' fanbases and local radio hosts who root for their cities wholeheartedly.
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending
Mike Florio explains his Week 9 power rankings to Devin McCourty, including why the Lions continue to edge the undefeated Chiefs and how the Bills and Packers are separating from the pack.
How Texans must pivot with Diggs out for season
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down the reality of Stefon Diggs’ season being over, including how the Texans will fill the void and what that means for rehabbing an ACL during free agency.
NFL playoff pie: Chances of AFC teams getting in
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal their predictions for what percentage the Jets, Bengals and Chargers have for making the playoffs.
NFL trade deadline: Who should be buyers, sellers?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why they anticipate the Bucs and Lions beefing up their rosters, while the Bengals should consider setting up their team for the future.