Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Chris Simms breaks down how the Jets offense continued to struggle even as Davante Adams made his New York debut and reunited with Aaron Rodgers.
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the latest NFL MVP odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, to discuss how Jared Goff
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
Chris Simms looks to the film of the Kansas City Chiefs' 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 to determine how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo always seems to have Kyle Shanahan's number.
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Chris Simms anticipates a high-scoring affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a much less dramatic bout between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, in a Monday doubleheader.
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Rams' win over the Raiders in Week 7, in which Los Angeles did just enough behind Jared Verse and Matthew Stafford to come out on top at home.
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 7, including Geno Smith thriving for the Seattle Seahawks and Saquon Barkley thrashing his former team.
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Detroit Lions' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, in which Jared Goff's offense showcased its confidence time and time again in a gritty late win.
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their favorite bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Bills laying a big number vs. the Titans and the Jets as favorites against the Steelers.
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms thinks the Ravens and Buccaneers will combine for an "awesome, high-scoring affair" during Week 7, and Mike Florio doesn't disagree, but they're split on which team will emerge victorious in Tampa Bay.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms perceives the Chargers and Cardinals contest as an easy decision in favor of Los Angeles, but Mike Florio believes Kyler Murray is primed for a breakout performance for Arizona.
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are eager to see what Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look like with Davante Adams on Sunday Night Football vs. Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh, but both are split on the team that'll secure the win.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chiefs vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the upcoming matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, in which they both believe KC will the victors in the Super Bowl rematch.