nbc_simms_raidersbrowns_240929.jpg
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
nbc_simms_hyundai_240929.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Rodgers Nix’ed’
nbc_simms_draftkingsmnfprev_240930.jpg
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Give Me The Headline: 'Rodgers Nix'ed'

September 30, 2024 12:24 AM
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 4, including a strong performance from the Colts' Joe Flacco and an ugly New York Jets loss to the Denver Broncos.
nbc_simms_raidersbrowns_240929.jpg
4:05
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
nbc_simms_draftkingsmnfprev_240930.jpg
1:51
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions
nbc_simms_chiefslac_240929.jpg
5:00
Is Chiefs’ formula sustainable without Rice?
nbc_simms_wasarz_240929.jpg
6:16
Daniels remains unflappable to start NFL career
nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
3:40
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
2:20
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
1:57
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_nevssf_240926.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_wasvsari_240926.jpg
3:16
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_jaxvshou_240926.jpg
2:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. Texans
nbc_simms_phivstb_240926.jpg
2:03
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_pitvsind_240926.jpg
2:36
NFL Week 4 preview: Steelers vs. Colts
