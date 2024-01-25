Watch Now
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC Conference Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, discussing whether Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens past the defending Super Bowl champions.
Up Next
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the positional battles in the NFC Conference matchup between the Lions and 49ers, discussing if San Francisco can slow down Detroit's momentum.
49ers, KC-BAL total lead Conference Champ. bets
49ers, KC-BAL total lead Conference Champ. bets
Chris Simms believes the 49ers will be motivated at home to cover the 7-point spread against the Lions, while Mike Florio expects the Chiefs-Ravens bout to eclipse the Over (44.5).
Simms dissects KC’s use of 13 personnel vs. Bills
Simms dissects KC's use of 13 personnel vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review Kansas City's use of 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs) and success with it against the Bills, how the Chiefs can potentially apply it against the Ravens, and why they maybe shouldn't.
McCaffrey, Jackson favored to lead rushing yards
McCaffrey, Jackson favored to lead rushing yards
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the favorites to rush for the most yards during the conference championship games.
Will Hutchinson pressure Purdy to unsettle 49ers?
Will Hutchinson pressure Purdy to unsettle 49ers?
Chris Simms calls Aidan Hutchinson a "force" for Detroit and "one of the best defensive players in football," explaining how his impact on the game goes well beyond just his pass-rushing abilities.
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the major headlines from the NFL's Divisional Round, including praise for the Lions, who played to their strengths on defense and can adjust to any style of football on offense.
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Lamar Jackson's passing chart against the Houston Texans, and how the Ravens QB diced them up in the Divisional Round matchup.
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Fresh off upsetting the Cowboys, the Packers face the NFC's No. 1 seeded 49ers in a matchup that Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect Kyle Shanahan & Co. to take care of business.
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
CJ Stroud's record-setting performance pushed the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round, but will their magical season end at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Divisional Round showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo, debating whether Josh Allen and the Bills can get over the hump against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Divisional Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, explaining why the style of play from both teams match up really well.