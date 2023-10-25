 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

AFC North winner odds: Ravens are 'a cut above'

October 25, 2023 01:03 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the current AFC North odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, and explore why the Ravens stand out.
Up Next
nbc_simms_bestbets_231026v2.jpg
3:04
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lions_231026v2.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Raiders vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengals_231026.jpg
4:14
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
Tyson_Bagent.jpg
4:11
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefsbroncos_231026.jpg
2:01
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ravenscardinals_231026.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsseahawks_231026.jpg
3:32
Week 8 preview: Browns vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jetsvsgiants_231026.jpg
4:07
Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_patsvsmiami_231026.jpg
2:41
Week 8 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saintsvscolts_231026.jpg
2:08
Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglescommanders_231026.jpg
1:51
Week 8 preview: Eagles vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_vikingsvspackers_231026.jpg
3:38
Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Packers
Now Playing