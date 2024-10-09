Watch Now
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
Chris Simms runs through the list of betting favorites to take over as Jets head coach and which candidates make the most sense.
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
Chris Simms rolls the tape to illustrate Josh Allen's brutal 9-for-30 passing day in Houston and how the Texans capitalized on his lack of rhythm.
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
Chris Simms reacts to the New York Jets' decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh and his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' influence behind the decision.
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
Chris Simms gives his pick for Monday Night Football in Week 5, discussing why he's taking the New Orleans Saints to pull off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Denver Broncos' three-game winning streak and how their ferocious defense dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
Give Me The Headline: ‘London Broiled’
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 5, including the New York Jets offensive struggles against the Minnesota Vikings in London and Kyler Murray's performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Buffalo Bills loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, questioning whether Josh Allen has enough playmakers around him to compete with the top teams in the AFC.
Sound the alarm on Bengals after loss to Ravens
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Baltimore Ravens' overtime victory over the Bengals in Week 5, and why it's time to sound the alarms on Cincinnati.
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
The desperate Jaguars are at risk of dropping to 0-5 on the season against the Colts despite being slight favorites in London, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio aren't keen on Jacksonville getting up off the mat.
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
It'll likely be an ugly one given the state of each offense, but Florio and Simms both see the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week 5 matchup going the same way.
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
The quarterback matchup in Week 5 between Deshaun Watson and Jayden Daniels "fascinates" Mike Florio, and while he and Chris Simms have different teams covering, they're aligned in their pick to win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect a close game between the Bills and Texans, with Buffalo aiming to bounce back and C.J. Stroud looking to prove himself vs. Josh Allen.