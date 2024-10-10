Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: LAC-DEN, ATL-CAR, DET-DAL
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the 4 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 6.
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, as the Bills are favored to win the first game the Jets will play since the firing of Robert Saleh.
Bet it in a Minute: WAS-BAL, ARI-GB, HOU-NE
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their favorite picks for Commanders-Ravens, Cardinals-Packers and Texans-Patriots during Week 6 of the NFL season.
Bet it in a Minute: TB-NO, CLE-PHI, IND-TEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see Sunday Night Football as make-or-break for the Bengals, and they think Joe Burrow and company will deliver against the Giants.
Week 6 TNF best bets: Ride with Walker, Kittle
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. detail their favorite props for the Week 6 TNF matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks, including taking the over on rushing yards on Kenneth Walker.
Cousins tops Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 6, including Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 6: Jones, Ekeler
Matthew Berry details his Week 6 flex players, including Daniel Jones, Austin Ekeler, Darnell Mooney and Zach Ertz.
London, Ridley lead Berry’s Week 6 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 6, including Drake London, Terry McLaurin, Calvin Ridley and more.
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Hall, Pollard lead
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Breece Hall and Tony Pollard are among their top RBs for Week 6 fantasy lineups.