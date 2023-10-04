 Skip navigation
Bills silence doubters with 'real' win over Miami

October 4, 2023 02:11 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Bills' latest dominant win over the Dolphins, including the strength of the front seven and the incredible pre- and post-snap communication of the defense throughout.
