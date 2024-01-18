Watch Now
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal why they're targeting the Chiefs and Buccaneers for their favorite NFL Divisional Round bets, with odds courtesy by DraftKings.
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Fresh off upsetting the Cowboys, the Packers face the NFC's No. 1 seeded 49ers in a matchup that Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect Kyle Shanahan & Co. to take care of business.
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
CJ Stroud's record-setting performance pushed the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round, but will their magical season end at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Divisional Round showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo, debating whether Josh Allen and the Bills can get over the hump against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Divisional Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, explaining why the style of play from both teams match up really well.
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterbacks they have the most confidence in ahead of Divisional Round matchups including C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen.
Diggs vs. Sneed matchup critical for playoffs
Chris Simms breaks down the matchup between Stefon Diggs and L'Jarius Sneed in the upcoming Bills vs. Chiefs game while also discussing how Buffalo's defense can slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co.
Similar aggressive styles to clash in Bucs-Lions
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Divisional Round matchup, in which both teams bring an aggressive style that could make for offensive fireworks.
Allen playing at high level ahead of Bills-Chiefs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Josh Allen's 52-yard run against the Steelers, and the high level he's playing at as the Bills head into their Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs.
Lamar’s passing output ‘too low’ vs. Texans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL Divisonal passing yards, eyeing Lamar Jackson's Over against the Texans, who may be more concerned with stopping the run.
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
Chris Simms breaks down C.J. Stroud's impressive performance in the Wild Card round against the Cleveland Browns, questioning if he is already a top five quarterback in the NFL.
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine how Patrick Mahomes took advantage of the holes in the Miami Dolphins' defense and what the Kansas City Chiefs did to slow down Miami's offense in the Wild Card round.