Chiefs defense could be a surprise top-10 unit
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' defense and why it could take a step forward in 2023.
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the Seattle Seahawks' last two draft classes and speculate why the Seahawks will be a balanced, run-first, take-big-shots offense this season.
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they do not believe the Super Bowl hangover will plague the Philadelphia Eagles in a weak NFC.
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Broncos' running back options besides Javonte Williams and assess if Dalvin Cook is a viable option for the team.
Simms: Jets’ OL not a huge concern if healthy
Chris Simms makes his case for why the New York Jets' offensive line, despite being viewed as the team's Achilles' heel, can excel if it can stay healthy. Plus, Simms shares why he's now buying in on WR Garrett Wilson.
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide, which is available now, and why it is such an important tool in taking your team to the next level.
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers outline possible options for RB salaries, including having a pool of money that could be awarded based on performance, ending rookie deals early and more.
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?
Chris Simms breaks down the most interesting Madden NFL 24 ratings, including the five players who earned the prestigious 99 overall rating.
Will Darnold have a ‘Geno Smith resurgence?’
Chris Simms discusses the possibility of Sam Darnold becoming the starting quarterback for the 49ers, if Brock Purdy isn't healthy to start the season.
Simms: Lack of star power holding BUF back
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers react to the Nyheim Hines injury news before arguing that the Buffalo Bills are being limited by their shortage of difference-making star power.
What to expect from Mac Jones in 2023
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down what to expect from Mac Jones in 2023 and what the New England Patriots need to do to maximize his skillset.
Steelers’ best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed tackle the task of identifying the greatest players to represent the Steelers in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.