Chiefs' defense 'made life hard' for Dolphins, Tua

November 6, 2023 12:09 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss why Kansas City continues 'playing through their defense' and how Miami's offense sputtered in the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 9 clash.
