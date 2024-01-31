 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL

January 31, 2024 12:43 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review Patrick Mahomes' pass chart vs. the Ravens and the Chiefs' ability to utilize screen passes to manage the football game with little opportunities coming downfield.
Up Next
nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
2:58
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
7:34
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_simms_purdy_240129.jpg
6:18
49ers forced the issue defensively in second half
Now Playing
nbc_simms_baljacksonaws_240129__548300.jpg
5:48
How Flowers’ fumble sank Ravens’ win probability
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chiefsravensv2_240125.jpg
22:56
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_csu_lions49ersv2_240125.jpg
13:42
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_240125.jpg
2:25
49ers, KC-BAL total lead Conference Champ. bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chiefsoffense_240124.jpg
6:07
Simms dissects KC’s use of 13 personnel vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_confchiprushyds_240124.jpg
2:52
McCaffrey, Jackson favored to lead rushing yards
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsdefense_240124.jpg
4:24
Will Hutchinson pressure Purdy to unsettle 49ers?
Now Playing
nbcs_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240122.jpg
19:07
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Now Playing
USATSI_22173703_copy_720x405_2302431811810.jpg
9:28
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Now Playing