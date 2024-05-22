 Skip navigation
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

May 22, 2024 12:02 PM
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Tennessee Titans' inexperienced second-year quarterback Will Levis landed at No. 26 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “Ready Rookie” tier of signal-callers.
