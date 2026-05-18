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MLB Power Rankings: Phillies surge into top 10, White Sox building momentum
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Chicago Sky are off to strong start although may have lost Rickea Jackson to knee injury

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Rodgers resigning with Steelers a stagnant move

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Watch Now

Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson

May 18, 2026 12:22 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers take a look at Deshaun Watson landing at No. 39 on Simms' list and if Watson can get back to playing solid football after years of injuries and time off the field.

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