 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms doesn't envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6

March 13, 2024 12:54 PM
Chris Simms examines the "great value" the Giants got with OL Jermaine Eluemunor and their trade for Brian Burns before looking ahead to whether GM Joe Schoen will target a QB with the No. 6 overall pick.
Up Next
nbc_simms_rbcarousel_240313.jpg
12:12
NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falconsfreeagents_240313.jpg
9:20
Simms: Don’t buy into ‘narrative’ around Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglesfreeagents_240313.jpg
7:17
Eagles are off to an ‘incredible’ start in 2024
Now Playing
USATSI_22243195.jpg
3:24
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falconskirk_240311.jpg
12:04
Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_simms_pittmancolts_240311.jpg
2:31
Colts reportedly keeping WR Pittman ‘a no brainer’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ramsjacksonparkinson_240311.jpg
3:21
Reports: Rams sign G Jackson, TE Parkinson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eagleshuff_240311.jpg
4:19
Huff adds to Eagles’ ‘embarrassment of riches’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packersjacobs_240311.jpg
3:00
Jacobs reportedly heading to GB; Jones to be cut?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_steelerswilson_240311.jpg
10:20
Wilson returns to his roots in Steelers’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jagsdavisv2_240311.jpg
3:44
How Jags reportedly signing Davis impacts Ridley
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raiderswilkins_240311.jpg
4:00
Wilkins brings ‘versatility’ to Raiders defense
Now Playing