Watch Now
Could 2023 be year to redefine OPOY, MVP awards?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the latest Offensive Player of the Year odds from Draftkings Sportsbook, hopeful that 2023 could be the year to redefine what the award (and the MVP award) mean.
Up Next
How Purdy dissected Cowboys’ defense in Week 5
How Purdy dissected Cowboys' defense in Week 5
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a closer look at Brock Purdy's passing chart from Week 5 against the Cowboys and shed light into how he thrives in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Jaguars on ‘upward trajectory’ after beating Bills
Jaguars on 'upward trajectory' after beating Bills
Chris Simms is high on the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Give me the headlines: Colts gather ‘no Moss’
Give me the headlines: Colts gather 'no Moss'
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 4 of the NFL, including Zach Moss and the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans' Saints blowout of the New England Patriots.
Chase, Burrow looked ‘encouraging’ vs. Cardinals
Chase, Burrow looked 'encouraging' vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals and how Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow were clicking in the much-needed victory.
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 5, including a potential defensive struggle between the Bengals and Cardinals, the Rams facing off against the Eagles and more.
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "dangerous" game between the Bengals and Cardinals, and discuss whether Cincinnati can avoid falling to 1-4 against Arizona.
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether it's time to panic in Pittsburgh ahead of their Week 5 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Week 5 Monday night matchup between the Packers and Raiders where the likely return of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) could be the key difference maker for the Raiders.
Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Patriots
Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Patriots
Neither the Saints nor the Patriots have an offense that is firing on all cylinders right now. Will either be able to find some traction in Week 5?
Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
The Cowboys and 49ers meet up again in one of the best matchups so far this season. Can Dallas get revenge on on San Francisco for ending its season two straight years?
Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Dolphins
Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 5 matchup between the Giants and Dolphins, including whether New York can rebound from a disappointing MNF performance against a Miami team hoping to rebound from last week.