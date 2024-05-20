 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones must 'take control' of the New York Giants

May 20, 2024 12:44 PM
Phil and Chris Simms juxtapose Daniel Jones and rookie Jayden Daniels and debate over who will have a better season this fall. Plus, they dive into Daniel Jones' development with the New York Giants.
Up Next
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
6:06
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
8:57
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
11:07
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Now Playing
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
7:19
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
8:39
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston
Now Playing
nbc_simms_anthonyrichardson_240515.jpg
9:03
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 32, Anthony Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tannehill_240515.jpg
10:49
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 31, Ryan Tannehill
Now Playing
nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
8:00
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
Now Playing
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
5:53
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
Now Playing
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
10:09
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco
Now Playing
nbc_csu_minshew_240513.jpg
8:12
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Gardner Minshew
Now Playing
nbc_csu_stidham_240513.jpg
7:23
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 40, Jarrett Stidham
Now Playing