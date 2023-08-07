 Skip navigation
Top News

Corbin Burnes
Mixing It Up: Montgomery changing his mix, Burnes adding more movement
Baltimore RAVENS Graphic copy.jpg
Odell Beckham Jr.'s new approach with Baltimore Ravens
Miami DOLPHINS Graphic copy.jpg
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bowman_230807.jpg
Bowman spins after Gilliland pinched into wall
nbc_csu_49erstowatch_230807.jpg
McKivitz needs to take leap for 49ers’ O-line
nbc_csu_cowboytowatch_230807.jpg
Mazi one of the ‘disruptors’ on Cowboys defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dean one of only question marks on Eagles defense

August 7, 2023 12:43 PM
Chris Simms outlines why linebacker Nakobe Dean is the player to keep an eye on this season in the Philadelphia Eagles defense.
nbc_csu_49erstowatch_230807.jpg
3:13
McKivitz needs to take leap for 49ers’ O-line
nbc_csu_cowboytowatch_230807.jpg
3:22
Mazi one of the ‘disruptors’ on Cowboys defense
nbc_csu_liontowatch_230807.jpg
4:06
Paschal’s versatility makes him key for Lions
nbc_csu_gianttowatch_230807.jpg
3:18
Neal can make NYG O-line a nightmare for opponents
nbc_csu_packertowatch_230807.jpg
4:27
Wyatt can make Packers defense a scary unit
nbc_csu_bracketupdate_230807.jpg
4:07
Loaded top-16 in best 21st century non-QBs bracket
nbc_csu_mccourty_joshallen_230803.jpg
4:27
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
nbc_csu_mccourty_rodgers_230803.jpg
4:46
Which QB most impressed McCourty in his career?
nbc_csu_mccourty_bestteams_230803.jpg
9:52
McCourty remembers the top teams of his career
nbc_csu_devinmccourtyretirement_230803.jpg
14:00
McCourty: ‘Boulder off my shoulders’ in retirement
nbc_csu_injuriesduringtrainingcamp_230731.jpg
5:11
Inside fine line of preseason training-injury risk
nbc_csu_simmsasgm_230731.jpg
12:30
Simms: Best NFL teams spend money on the big guys
