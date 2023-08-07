Watch Now
Dean one of only question marks on Eagles defense
Chris Simms outlines why linebacker Nakobe Dean is the player to keep an eye on this season in the Philadelphia Eagles defense.
Up Next
McKivitz needs to take leap for 49ers’ O-line
McKivitz needs to take leap for 49ers' O-line
Chris Simms' player to watch for the San Francisco 49ers is right tackle Colton McKivitz, who needs to establish himself on the team's offensive line for Kyle Shanahan's offense to function at its best.
Mazi one of the ‘disruptors’ on Cowboys defense
Mazi one of the 'disruptors' on Cowboys defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed wonder if the Dallas Cowboys defense is big enough up front to compete with opposing offenses, which is why DT Mazi Smith will play a crucial role next season.
Paschal’s versatility makes him key for Lions
Paschal's versatility makes him key for Lions
Chris Simms explains why Josh Paschal's versatility on the defensive line makes him a player to watch for the Detroit Lions this season.
Neal can make NYG O-line a nightmare for opponents
Neal can make NYG O-line a nightmare for opponents
Chris Simms explains why Evan Neal is a crucial piece for a New York Giants offensive line that has a chance to be dominant.
Wyatt can make Packers defense a scary unit
Wyatt can make Packers defense a scary unit
Chris Simms explains why DL Devonte Wyatt is the Green Bay Packer he's most interested to watch this NFL season, aside from the obvious answer in QB Jordan Love.
Loaded top-16 in best 21st century non-QBs bracket
Loaded top-16 in best 21st century non-QBs bracket
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at their updated bracket for the best non-QBs in the 21st century and discuss which players were voted into the final 16.
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has 'that dog'
Devin McCourty shares his impressions from playing against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as well as Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and other NFL stars.
Which QB most impressed McCourty in his career?
Which QB most impressed McCourty in his career?
Devin McCourty, a former safety for the New England Patriots, joins Chris Simms to discuss which signal caller impressed him more: Aaron Rodgers in 2014 or Patrick Mahomes in 2018.
McCourty remembers the top teams of his career
McCourty remembers the top teams of his career
Former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to reflect on the best teams he played on throughout his career and what he remembers most from his success.
McCourty: ‘Boulder off my shoulders’ in retirement
McCourty: 'Boulder off my shoulders' in retirement
Former New England Patriot Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to discuss his recent retirement, the anxiety that came with playing in the NFL and his relationship with Patriots' coach Bill Belichick.
Inside fine line of preseason training-injury risk
Inside fine line of preseason training-injury risk
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the delicate balance of players practicing all-out but risking getting injured, versus not practicing enough then being more injury prone and less in-football-shape.