 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Defenses must be unpredictable to stop the Eagles

November 8, 2023 12:41 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explore why there's a lot for the Cowboys to be proud of coming out of Week 9, but how ultimately the Eagles' offense is too talented to be stopped by predictable defenses.
Up Next
nbc_simms_aws_clevsari_231105.jpg
4:18
Breaking down Browns’ first shutout of season
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_231105.jpg
14:25
Give me the headlines: ‘First day on the Dobbs’
Now Playing
USATSI_21825596_168393301_lowres_copy.jpg
11:59
Chiefs’ defense ‘made life hard’ for Dolphins, Tua
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_231102.jpg
2:33
CIN, PHI, ATL, CLE among NFL Week 9 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_texans_231102v2.jpg
3:28
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packers_231102.jpg
2:47
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_browns_231102v2__907770.jpg
2:13
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_231102.jpg
4:02
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_billsvsbengals_231102.jpg
3:26
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboysvseagles_231102.jpg
3:13
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231102.jpg
3:17
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsraiders_231102.jpg
2:10
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Now Playing