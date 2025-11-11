 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
Packers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosphitease_251111.jpg
Celtics-76ers take center court on C2C Tuesday
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
SpagsGiantsCandidate.jpg
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
Packers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosphitease_251111.jpg
Celtics-76ers take center court on C2C Tuesday
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
SpagsGiantsCandidate.jpg
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Do Bills lack 'answers' on offense?

November 11, 2025 04:46 PM
Chris Simms breaks down the Bills' offensive struggles against the Dolphins, discussing what concerns him about Buffalo's offense entering Week 11.

Related Videos

SpagsGiantsCandidate.jpg
07:11
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?
nbc_csu_jags.hunter_251111.jpg
03:02
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251111.jpg
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251111.jpg
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_te_wr_251111.jpg
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerb_251111.jpg
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
nbc_ffhh_joe_burrow_ir_251111.jpg
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_251111.jpg
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_qb_251111.jpg
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
nbc_roto_bengalssteeler_251111.jpg
02:01
Should Steelers be runaway favorites vs. Bengals?
nbc_roto_chargersjaguars_251111.jpg
02:10
Why the LAC vs. JAX over is an attractive bet
nbc_roto_packersgiantsv2_251111.jpg
01:49
Krick: It’s ‘Giants or nothing’ against Packers
JoshAllenRotoBucs.jpg
02:02
Are Bills primed for ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Bucs?
nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
02:00
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
02:40
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
01:53
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win
nbc_pft_nfcplayoff_251111.jpg
04:41
NFC playoff picture: Likely Wild Card teams
nbc_pft_takeyourpckwk10_251111.jpg
05:39
Take Your Pick: NFL Week 10 reflection
nbc_pft_danquinn_251111.jpg
01:45
Commanders rearranging deck chairs on sinking ship
nbc_pft_lovejacobsonloss_251111.jpg
13:19
Packers’ offense has ‘no true rhythm’ vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_burrowcleared_251111.jpg
09:32
Burrow shouldn’t rush back during 21-day window
nbc_pft_hurtsoneagleswin_251111.jpg
04:00
Hurts: Defense ‘played lights out’ against Packers
nbc_pft_saquontushpush_251111.jpg
14:42
Eagles false start on multiple tush push plays
nbc_pft_dartdabaoll_251111.jpg
06:53
What the Giants firing Daboll means for Dart
nbc_pft_giantsfiredaboll_251111.jpg
11:01
Florio: ‘Half measures create cultural problems’
nbc_pft_packersnothighlevel_251111.jpg
03:11
Packers don’t look like ‘high-level contender’
nbc_pft_brownsmithunderused_251111.jpg
03:22
Brown, Smith not utilized the way they should be
nbc_pft_eaglesbetondefense_251111.jpg
10:48
Sirianni ‘bet on his defense’ against the Packers

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_bosphitease_251111.jpg
01:54
Celtics-76ers take center court on C2C Tuesday
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
nbc_cbb_baylordrewintv_251111.jpg
07:32
Drew: Baylor’s roster filled with ‘energy givers’
nbc_cbb_arizonapeatintv_251111.jpg
07:35
Arizona’s Peat: Tucson ‘best college town’ in U.S.
nbc_cbb_arizonalloydintv_251111.jpg
10:56
Arizona head coach Lloyd: ‘We belong’ in Big 12
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251111.jpg
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
oly_frmhp_wiselookback_final.jpg
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
oly_sbwss_zsslookback_FINAL.jpg
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
nbc_roto_reaves_251111.jpg
01:17
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
nbc_roto_allenv2_251111.jpg
01:29
Allen makes Suns history against Pelicans
nbc_roto_cunningham_251111.jpg
01:30
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
nbc_cbb_byuyoungintv_251111.jpg
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
nbc_cbb_byudybantsaintv_251111.jpg
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’
nbc_cbb_kanpetersonintv_251111.jpg
06:13
Peterson focused on winning championships at KU
nbc_cbb_kanselfintv_251111.jpg
11:13
Kansas’ Self: Big 12 is the ‘best it’s ever been’
nbc_pl_genxparta_251111.jpg
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_251111.jpg
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
NicoHarrisonNOTB.jpg
09:53
What’s next for Mavericks after firing Harrison?
nbc_nba_nicofiringreax_251111.jpg
02:49
Mannix: ‘No surprise’ Mavericks fired Harrison
nbc_pl_genxpartc_251111.jpg
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
nbc_nba_magicimprovements_251111.jpg
04:55
Magic must improve despite game-winner vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_clippersstruggles_251111.jpg
04:22
Clippers’ struggles are ‘hard to figure out’
nbc_nba_dkpk6_251111.jpg
05:48
Curry, Towns headline top player props
nbc_nba_lastnightresults_251111.jpg
10:04
Wemby’s heroics headline wild night of NBA action
nbc_pl_2r_chewolves_251111.jpg
03:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?