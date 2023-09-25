 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Herbert's composure against blitz leads to big day

September 25, 2023 12:10 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers after Justin Herbert's impressive performance against the Vikings, where he threw for 405 yards and maintained composure against the blitz in the Chargers' win.
Up Next
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_230925.jpg
10:38
Give me the headlines: ‘Brock belittled’ Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_texansv2_230921.jpg
2:13
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_230921.jpg
2:30
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_atlvsdetv2_230921.jpg
3:23
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_denvsmia_230921.jpg
3:29
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_carvssea_230921.jpg
3:51
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bufvswas_230921.jpg
3:21
Week 3 preview: Bills vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_newvsnyj_230921.jpg
2:28
Week 3 preview: Patriots vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lacvsmin_230921.jpg
3:11
Week 3 preview: Chargers vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saints_230921.jpg
2:57
Week 3 preview: Saints vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tenvscle_230921.jpg
3:58
Week 3 preview: Titans vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_simms_indvsbal_230921.jpg
2:26
Week 3 preview: Colts vs. Ravens
Now Playing