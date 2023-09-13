 Skip navigation
Watch Now

How does Love impact Green Bay's offense?

September 13, 2023 02:45 PM
Chris Simms unpacks how Jordan Love has changed the Green Bay Packers offense, including their willingness to attack more down the field and rely heavily on the run game in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.
nbc_simms_dolphinschargers_230913.jpg
10:47
How McDaniel leveraged Miami’s strengths vs. LAC
nbc_simms_eaglesovspatsdline_230913.jpg
12:44
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_230910.jpg
10:50
Give me the headlines: ‘Not in Command-ers yet’
nbc_simms_clecin_230910.jpg
4:37
Bengals have no answer for Browns defense
nbc_simms_mialac_230910.jpg
7:03
Simms: Dolphins are ‘the most fun team to watch’
nbc_simms_phine_230910.jpg
5:25
Eagles get the win, Patriots make the statement
nbc_simms_bestbets_230907.jpg
1:29
Ravens, Commanders lead Simms, Florio Week 1 locks
nbc_simms_dalnyg_230907.jpg
2:41
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_simms_bufnyj_230907.jpg
2:53
Week 1 preview: Bills vs. Jets
nbc_simms_larsea_230907.jpg
1:50
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_simms_phine_230907.jpg
2:18
Week 1 preview: Patriots vs Eagles
nbc_simms_mialac_230907.jpg
2:14
Week 1 preview: Chargers vs Dolphins
