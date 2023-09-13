Watch Now
How McDaniel leveraged Miami's strengths vs. LAC
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the diversion created by the pre and post-snap motion and shifts gave the Miami Dolphins offense an upper hand vs. the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 1.
Up Next
How does Love impact Green Bay’s offense?
How does Love impact Green Bay's offense?
Chris Simms unpacks how Jordan Love has changed the Green Bay Packers offense, including their willingness to attack more down the field and rely heavily on the run game in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the New England Patriots defense exposed a weakness for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against the blitz in Week 1.
Give me the headlines: ‘Not in Command-ers yet’
Give me the headlines: 'Not in Command-ers yet'
Chris Simms gives his headlines for NFL Week 1, where Sam Howell helped the Commanders get off on the right foot to start the season and Derek Carr gave the Saints some big plays in their win.
Bengals have no answer for Browns defense
Bengals have no answer for Browns defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Battle of Ohio, where the Cleveland Browns' defense kept Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offensive attack off balance.
Simms: Dolphins are ‘the most fun team to watch’
Simms: Dolphins are 'the most fun team to watch'
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Miami Dolphins' statement win against the Los Angeles Chargers and the elevation of Tua Tagovailoa's game.
Eagles get the win, Patriots make the statement
Eagles get the win, Patriots make the statement
While the Eagles got the win against the Patriots, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms believe the Patriots showed they can compete with their solid defense.
Ravens, Commanders lead Simms, Florio Week 1 locks
Ravens, Commanders lead Simms, Florio Week 1 locks
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for NFL Week 1, including the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders as well as the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they like the Giants to top the Cowboys in their season-opening Sunday Night Football showdown.
Week 1 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Week 1 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both think the Jets will begin the Aaron Rodgers era with a primetime win over Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday Night Football.
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
"The Seahawks are just on a higher plane than the Rams." Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFL West Week 1 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Week 1 preview: Patriots vs Eagles
Week 1 preview: Patriots vs Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze whether the New England Patriots can neutralize Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.